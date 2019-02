The Indian rupee on today ended almost flat at 71.56 per US dollar as participants preferred to wait for the Reserve Bank’s interest rate decision for further cues.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange market, the rupee moved between 71.68 to 71.49 during the session, before finally ending at 71.56, showing a gain of just 1 paise.

On Tuesday, the rupee had settled 23 paise higher at 71.57 against the greenback.