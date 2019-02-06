Girl Can’t Stop Herself From Dancing to the Drums, Video Goes Viral

Thiruvananthapuram: Social media is searching for this girl who couldn’t stop herself from bursting to dance moves at the sound of drums. It was during the festival in Narasimha temple in Sooranad, Kollam district in Kerala that the girl completely forgot herself and stepped to the tunes of a drum. It is rare to see girls doing such moves.

But this girl who seems to have such a great sense of rhythm was able to express that with her steps and has become an instant hit in the social media. The 28-second video has gone viral. Watch it here.

?????? ????? ???? …..????????? ??????????? ????? ????. Gepostet von Nooranadanmar Media ???? am Dienstag, 5. Februar 2019

It can be seen that the people standing near to her are trying to contain her, but the girl was in a world of her own.