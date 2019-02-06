Government employee arrested with cow dung worth Rs 1.25 Lakh

Govt employee was arrested in Karnataka for allegedly stealing cow dung worth Rs 1.25 lakh.

The Department of Animal Husbandry lodged a complaint after 35 to 40 tractor loads of cow dung stored inside the Basur Amritmahal Kava went missing. Following an investigation, the police arrested a supervisor of the department and recovered the stolen cow dung.

“Based on the complaint which is lodged by the Joint Director, Department of Animal Husbandry, we have registered a case,” Birur CPI Sathyarnaya Swamy told a leading daily. In the complaint, the senior official of the department alleged that the cow dung stock was shifted from the Amritmahala Kava to private land. The total worth of cow dung, according to the complaint, is Rs 1.25 lakh.

The landlord in whose land trucks loaded with cow dung are found is also booked. The demand for cow dung among farmers is high as it is extensively used in the agricultural and horticultural activities.