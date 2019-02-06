Indian Man Wants to Sue Parents For Giving Birth to Him ‘Without His Consent

Raphael Samuel, 27, from Mumbai is an anti-natalist who believes it is wrong to get a child to this world and make them go through the rigmarole of life for the pleasure of the parents.

Speaking to The Print Samuel said, “I love my parents, and we have a great relationship, but they had me for their joy and their pleasure”.

“My life has been amazing, but I don’t see why I should put another life through the rigamarole of school and finding a career, especially when they didn’t ask to exist,” he added.

Samuel also runs a Facebook page with the name Nihilanand which has more than 1,000 followers. His page is flooded with posts on anti-natalist materials. He recently shared a video on Youtube explaining why he wants to sue his parents. He said that since children are born without their consent they should to paid to live. He then went on to explain what he actually means by “without his consent” and said that, “you realise that you are here and you do not owe your parents anything and it was not your decision”.

“Something that is not your decision, you cannot be responsible for and therefore you do not have to be responsible to your parents,” he added. His message to every child and parent in India is, “neither do you owe your children nor does your children owe you. That is it!.”

He then revealed that his mother said that she would not have given birth is she would have met her son before he was born.