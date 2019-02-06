ISL Football: Again draw for Kerala Blasters

In ISL football the match between Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC ended in a 2-2 draw.

In the first half, Slavisa Stojanovic converted from the spot-kick to put Kerala ahead in the 16th minute of the match. The visitors scored their second goal right before the end of the first half as Courage Pekuson curled it inside the top-corner from at least 30-yards.

Goals from Udanta Singh and Sunil Chhetri in the second half helped Bengaluru FC bounce back as their match against Kerala Blasters ended in 2-2 draw. Sunil Chhetri found the equaliser in the 85th minute, while Udanta Singh hit the first goal for the hosts in the 69th minute.