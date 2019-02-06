Indian Super LeagueLatest NewsSports

ISL Football: Again draw for Kerala Blasters

Feb 6, 2019, 10:34 pm IST
Less than a minute

In ISL football the match between Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC ended in a 2-2 draw.

In the first half, Slavisa Stojanovic converted from the spot-kick to put Kerala ahead in the 16th minute of the match. The visitors scored their second goal right before the end of the first half as Courage Pekuson curled it inside the top-corner from at least 30-yards.

Goals from Udanta Singh and Sunil Chhetri in the second half helped Bengaluru FC bounce back as their match against Kerala Blasters ended in 2-2 draw. Sunil Chhetri found the equaliser in the 85th minute, while Udanta Singh hit the first goal for the hosts in the 69th minute.

Tags

Related Articles

Chhattisgarh elections: Some key facts on voters, contestants, constituencies

Nov 11, 2018, 06:21 pm IST
john breaks up with nikki

WWE stars John Cena and Nikki Bella splits weeks ahead of wedding

Apr 16, 2018, 08:57 pm IST

Saudi to make ‘Biggest Foreign Investment’ in Pakistan’s history

Dec 13, 2018, 03:51 pm IST

Has your firm blacklisted in U.A.E? Here is what you have to do

Aug 7, 2017, 02:24 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close