J&K : LeT commander killed in an encounter with security forces

“One terrorist got killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Pulwama today. The terrorist has been identified as Irfan Ahmed Sheikh, a resident of Chakoora, Pulwama. He was affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba and was known as district Commander of LeT,” the Jammu and Kashmir police said. Following specific inputs about the presence of militants in Chakoora in Litter area, the security forces started a cordon and search operation.