J&K : LeT commander killed in an encounter with security forces

Feb 6, 2019, 08:18 pm IST
A terrorist of Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba was gunned down by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday.

The terrorist, identified as Irfan Ahmad Sheikh, was the district commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba, the police said. “The slain militant belonged to Chakoora and was active for the last some years,” an official said..

“One terrorist got killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Pulwama today. The terrorist has been identified as Irfan Ahmed Sheikh, a resident of Chakoora, Pulwama. He was affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba and was known as district Commander of LeT,” the Jammu and Kashmir police said. Following specific inputs about the presence of militants in Chakoora in Litter area, the security forces started a cordon and search operation.

