Kamal Haasan will Contest Alone: Rules out Alliances with Congress

Kamal Haasan on Wednesday ruled out an alliance with the Congress and said that his party Makkal Needhi Miam (MNM) will contest forthcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019 alone. Reports of him mulling to join hands with the grand old party started doing rounds after the actor-turned-politician in 2017 said, while replying to a question over about his political affiliation, “I can tell you one thing, my colour is definitely not saffron”.

In December last year, the 62-year-old had announced that the MNM will contest the general elections. Speaking to reporters, Haasan had said,”I will definitely contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. A committee would soon start choosing candidates.”

Earlier, he had claimed that he is open to alliances with like-minded parties but would not ally with any party that “tries to change Tamil Nadu’s DNA”.