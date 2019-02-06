KeralaLatest News

Kanakadurga Gets Back to Her Home, Her Family Leaves the House

Feb 6, 2019, 05:52 pm IST
Kanakadurga, who was one among the two young women who successfully made it into the shrine of Sabarimala has been facing problems since. She was not allowed to enter her home by her family and after a legal battle, finally the 39-year-old Kanakadurga returned to her home in Angadipuram on Tuesday.

However, just before she reached, her mother-in-law Sumathi Amma and her husband Krishnan Unni had left the home with her two children and have reportedly moved into a rented house.

The village court on Tuesday had passed an interim order stating that Kanakadurga had the right to live in her husband’s home.

“I was happy to get the court’s order and also happy to come back to my house. I am sure I can meet my children, if not this time, it will happen soon” Kanakadurga said.

She expressed hopes that all her issues with her husband’s family will be solved soon.

I want to live with them, they have moved out as they are not ready to live with me. But I am sure all problems will be solved in the near future.”she added.

