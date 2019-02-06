Kerala Government Spends Crores for Celebrations Even While Exhorting the Citizens to Limit their Expenses

Kerala Government has been spending crores for celebrations even at a time when the state is facing a serious cash crunch for funding post-flood works.

Crores were spent on Renaissance celebrations and now Rs 9 Crores is going to be spent for the 1000 day celebrations of Government. The fund is allocated for the celebrations to be held in all districts from 20 to 27th of this month.

The anniversary of the ministry is celebrated my most Governments, but few have held celebrations for thousand days. The irony is that the Government has been trying to save money on other areas like Kala-Mela and have been bullish in implementing Salary Challenge.

District Collectors have been allocated Rs 5 Lakhs for cunducting culutral programmes. For Media campaign alone, PRD has been given Rs 2 Crores. Each district gets Rs 10 lakhs for media conclave and the list goes on.