Lemon Juice and Honey Mix treatment for Pimple

Lemon is the best home remedy for oily skin. Lemon Juice contains Citric acid which can neutralise and control the oil secretion of oily skin. It has the capacity to reduce pimples effectively. The acid quite well works to kill the harmful acne causing bacteria along with reducing the scars.

Squeeze 1 spoonful fresh Lemon juice and take the same amount of Honey in a clean bowl. Mix them well. You will get a thick liquid paste like pack now. Apply it all over the face and neck after cleansing the face properly. Use a cotton ball to apply this mixture all over the face. Leave the mixture on the face for 15 to 20 minutes. After 15 minutes, wash it off with cold water.

You can notice immediate pimple reduction and a bright glow on your face. Also this treatment helps to fade away the pimple marks too. This is very simple and effective pimple treatment for oily skin. By doing this pimple treatment regularly, you can help keep the pimples at bay. After that you can do this weekly twice.