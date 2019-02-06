Mamata can’t escape consequences of her acts,says Amit Shah

BJP President Amit Shah on Wednesday warned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her attempts to block the entry of BJP workers and leaders into the state and said she cannot escape the consequences of her actions.

Addressing a gathering here, the BJP leader said that a jittery Mamata ‘di’ was trying all means to prevent Bharatiya Janata Party leaders from reaching West Bengal.

“But she does not know that we are BJP workers and we will not rest until we ensure that the lotus blooms in 23 of the 42 seats in West Bengal,” Shah said amid cheers.

“Yesterday (Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister) Yogiji (Adityanath) was not allowed to enter by air, my chopper was not allowed to land. The same is happening with Shivraj Singh Chouhan who is there today. The Prime Minister was allotted a smaller ground and the permission was given late at night…

“All this shows that she understands that her time is up and the BJP was going to win handsomely in the Lok Sabha election.”

Slamming Banerjee for staging a sit-in in Kolkata, Shah demanded to know who she was trying to protect and for what.

“She is trying to protect an officer because she fears that he might spill the beans on some scams to the CBI,” the BJP leader said.