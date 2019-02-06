KeralaLatest News

Nobel Peace Prize 2019: Shashi Tharoor nominates Kerala fishermen

Feb 6, 2019, 06:48 pm IST
Shashi Tharoor has nominated the Kerala fishermen for Nobel peace prize 2019. He nominated the fishermen community for the selfless service they rendered during the time of the massive flood in Kerala.

Shashi Tharoor in a letter to Beritt Reiss Anderson, the chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee has recommended that the fishing community of Kerala, who played a pivotal role during rescue operations during the August 2018 floods that devastated Kerala should be awarded the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize.

In his letter, Tharoor points out that the fishermen at great personal risks and taking out their boats, which is their main source of livelihood, had saved hundreds during the floods.

In his letter on January 8, the MP points out, “Even as their own houses fell victim to the deluge, their thoughts and concerns were directed towards the larger safety of strangers When the state government offered compensation in cash and kind for their efforts, many of them politely turned down the offer, pointing out that they found it unseemly to accept a reward for their humanitarian service.”

Last year, thousands of fishermen played a pivotal role in rescuing nearly 65,000 marooned civilians in the wake of state’s worst deluge in nearly a century

After the floods, people of Kerala had lauded the exemplary efforts of the fishermen who were often dubbed as the superheroes of the state.

The Kerala Government had felicitated the fishermen in a public function in Thiruvananthapuram in September last year.

 

 

