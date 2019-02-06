Rahul Easwar Shuts the Mouth of DYFI Leader Sajish

Arguments in Sabarimala is ongoing in the young women entry issue and news channels are discussing all the latest updates. Former Devaswom Board President Prayar Gopalakrishnan’s advocate Manu Abhsihek SIngvi’s arguments were just finished. In a discussion in the Mathrubhumi News Channel, DYFI leader Sajish chose to blame Prayar on his ‘double’ stand. Sajish alleged that Prayar, during his tenure, had opened the shrine exclusively for the relatives of Thanthri and let them do all poojas. He asked why Prayar is keeping an advocate instead he should have tried to protect the customs when he was the president.

Ayyappad Dharma Sena Representative Rahul Easwar responded to the argument and said that Sajish is lying shamelessly.

“Sajish should not like lie this without shame. Those who went to Sabarimala during Prayar Gopalakrishnan’s term was over 50 in their age. Their Aadhaar cards were examined by Police. How can you like this? Which relative of Thantri went there? Sajish won’t have any problem in lying. Initially, they lied 51 women went there, then it was reduced 17 and finally the number shrunk to 2. Chief Minister’s Office spread the lie that Srilankan woman had entered Sabarimala. When you are a follower of such lies, its easier to lie. A case is not to be won by letting women enter temple secretly and through deceit” said Rahul Easwar.