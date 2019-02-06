Sabarimala Issue: Nadar Community Offers Support to NSS

NSS- CPI(M) War of Words have been going on for some time. The left has not taken a liking to the pro-devotee stand that NSS has taken and now Nadar Community has offered their support to NSS in the issue.

Nadar Community representative Vishnnupuram Chandrasekharan asked what rights does Kodiyeri Balakrishnan have to order NSS about what stand they should take. He added that they(CPI(M)) should not lose control on the stand NSS took in the Sabarimala issue.

“Community organisations doesn’t take consent from CPI(M) before making their opinion. If CPI(M) thinks they can suppress other’s opinion if they happens to be against CPI(M), that idea won’t sell in Kerala” he said.

Vishnnupuram Chandrasekharan extended his whole-hearted support to NSS in his Facebook post.