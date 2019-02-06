Sabarimala Young Women Entry: NSS raises these Key Arguements in Supreme Court

Hearing in Supreme Court on the review petitions on the issue of Sabarimala young women entry has just begun now. A batch of over 40 petitions will be considered by a five-judge Constitution bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

NSS has begun the arguments, citing that important matters regarding the Sabarimala issue did not reach Supreme Court yet and that the verdict is flawed. Senior advocate K Parasharan, appearing for NSS, said that only if customs are absurd, the court can interfere and that there are earlier judgements that say Logic in customs needn’t be considered. He said article 15 of the constitution is applicable for every religious institution. NSS clarified that Young women entry is not an issue of untouchability.