Security guard arrested for allegedly molesting girl

Feb 6, 2019, 11:26 pm IST
A security guard of a housing society in suburban Vile Parle has been arrested for allegedly stalking and molesting a girl, the police said on Wednesday.

Ankit Singh, 21, allegedly followed the girl, a Class 10 student, when she was going to a tuition on Tuesday morning, a police official said.

Mr Singh works as a security guard of a building in the area where the girl lives, he said.

He caught up with her near Milan Subway, started shouting at her and allegedly touched her inappropriately, the official said.

The girl ran off and approached a policeman on duty in the subway.

Mr Singh was apprehended immediately and brought to the Santacruz police station.

A case under IPC sections 354 (molestation) and 354-D (stalking) was registered against him.

