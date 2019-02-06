Women Cricket: New Zealand beat India by 23 runs in first T20

In Women’s Cricket, New Zealand defeated India by 23 runs in the first Twenty-20 at Wellington today to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Put in to bat, the Kiwis had posted 159 for 4, riding on opener Sophie Devine’s 62, and end-of-innings cameos from skipper Amy Satterthwaite and Katey Martin.

In reply, Smriti Mandhana’s 58 and Jemimah Rodrigues’ 39 went in vain as the Indian eves were bundled out for 136 in 19.1 overs. LeaTahuhu bagged the maximum of 3 wickets for the hosts.

The second T-20 will be played in Auckland on Friday.