A 22-year old fan was allegedly caught trespassing into Akshay Kumar’s bungalow around 1:30 in the midnight, on February 6. Not much has been revealed about his identiyy but turns out he’s from Haryana and came to Mumbai via Paschim Express.

As per reports, the guards detained him later and immediately handed him over to the Mumbai Police. Following which the accused has now been booked under trespassing and has been sent to the judicial custody.