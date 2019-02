Police seized banned gutka and khaini packets worth Rs 15 lakh after raiding a shed located at Undi village in West Godavari. Based on a tip off, the police intercepted a person carrying banned gutka and khaini in autorickshaw and took him into custody.

Based on the information, the police raided a shed and seized huge stocks of gutka and khaini and found a man identified as Kella Rama Rao involved in making them illegally. The police booked a case and investigation is on.