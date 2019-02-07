Latest NewsEntertainment

Director Aashiq Abu’s new project ‘Virus’ gets court stay

Feb 7, 2019, 04:16 pm IST
Less than a minute

Ernakulam District Court on Thursday issued a stay order against director Aashiq Abu’s ‘Virus’ on the grounds of copyright violation.

The multi-starrer is reportedly based on the Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala’s Kozhikode and Malappuram districts in 2018, which claimed around 17 lives. The outbreak was initially attributed to fruit bats, bringing life in Kozhikode and surrounding areas to a standstill.

Kerala state government’s efforts in dealing with the situation as well the expertise of the doctors who diagnosed the virus in the initial stages itself were lauded worldwide.

The court ruling came following a petition filed by director Uday Anand, who said the story of the movie was registered under his name and was ‘stolen’ from him.

The court will hear the case on February 16.

Tags

Related Articles

Pilot

Missing pilot found alive 30 years after being shot down in Afghanistan

Jun 2, 2018, 07:30 pm IST

Sunny Leone Posted Bold Family Pic With Daughter And Husband, Got Trolled: See Pic

Jun 17, 2018, 08:39 pm IST

When Marriage bus became murder bus, 6 were killed.

Dec 11, 2017, 06:36 pm IST
G20 summit

PM Modi holds several bilateral meetings with world leaders in Buenos Aires

Dec 1, 2018, 11:16 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close