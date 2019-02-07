Director Aashiq Abu’s new project ‘Virus’ gets court stay

Ernakulam District Court on Thursday issued a stay order against director Aashiq Abu’s ‘Virus’ on the grounds of copyright violation.

The multi-starrer is reportedly based on the Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala’s Kozhikode and Malappuram districts in 2018, which claimed around 17 lives. The outbreak was initially attributed to fruit bats, bringing life in Kozhikode and surrounding areas to a standstill.

Kerala state government’s efforts in dealing with the situation as well the expertise of the doctors who diagnosed the virus in the initial stages itself were lauded worldwide.

The court ruling came following a petition filed by director Uday Anand, who said the story of the movie was registered under his name and was ‘stolen’ from him.

The court will hear the case on February 16.