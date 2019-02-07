Facebook introduced a new feature to delete sent messages

Facebook Messenger has released the ‘unsend feature’ for its users. The unsend option was in rumours for quite some time now and finally, the popular social networking app has received it. Last year, users had found out that Mark Zuckerberg has the power to delete messages on the app which led them to ask Facebook to introduce the feature for average users as well. And that’s how a few months back, Facebook had announced to build an unsend feature for all the users. Well, Facebook kept its promise to launch the most-awaited feature, now we can’t wait to try it.

Facebook stated “Have you ever accidentally sent a message to the wrong group of friends, mistyped something, or simply wanted to remove a message in a chat? You’re not the only one! Starting today, we are launching a feature where you can easily remove your message on Messenger.”

The unsend option has been rolled out for both for iOS and Android users. It is now available on the latest versions of Facebook Messenger. To use the feature, you can update the app from Google Play store or App store.

How to use Facebook Messenger’s unsend feature

The feature is exactly similar to WhatsApp’s unsend option but on Facebook Messenger, users will get a stipulated time period of 10 minutes to decide whether or not they would like to unsend a message sent to a person on the app.

If you wish to unsend a wrongly sent text then you may long press on the message inside the Facebook messenger app. Two options- ‘Remove for everyone and ‘Remove for you’ will pop-up on the screen, then select an option of your choice to undo the message you had sent earlier. The ‘Remove for everyone’ option will delete the message for all the people involved in the conversation while the ‘Remove for you’ will let you delete the message just for yourself.