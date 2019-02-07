Farmer Loan Waiver Scheme 2019 : Rajasthan Govt gives loan waiver certificates to farmers

The Rajasthan government on Thursday gave loan waiver certificates to farmers at a camp organised under the Rajasthan Farmer Loan Waiver Scheme 2019, in what the state Congress leaders described as the implementation of the waiver scheme.

Thousands of farmers were given loan waiver certificates on this occasion, said Registrar of Cooperatives Department Neeraj K Pawan.

The loan waiver camps have been organised in the state from February 7-9.

Pawan said, “On Friday and Saturday, loan waiver camps will be organised in around 66 gram seva sehkari samitis.”

Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot launched the scheme by giving loan waiver certificates to around 11 farmers in Sirsi in Jaipur district. A total of 167 certificates were distributed here.

Two camps will be organised in each district on Friday and Saturday, said Pawan.