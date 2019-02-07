Hardik Patel may join Congress party to contest Lok Sabha polls

Patidar leader Hardik Patel’s announcement to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, months after he attained the eligible age of 25 years, evoked a mixed response in political circles of Gujarat.

Although Patel did not specify whether he would join any political party or contest as an Independent, sources in the Congress claimed that he is likely to join the party to fight the polls.

“Bilkul, hum 2019 mein chunav ladenge (I will definitely contest the 2019 elections),” Patel told reporters in Lucknow when asked if would take a plunge into electoral politics.

On joining the Congress, the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader said he would take a decision about it later.

According to sources, the Congress may support him by not fielding a candidate against him. Up in arms against the BJP government over reservation benefits in government job and college admissions, Hardik’s Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) outfit had supported the Congress in 2015 local body and the 2017 assembly elections.

Patel came into limelight for leading strident protests in the state over his community’s demand to get a reservation in education and jobs. Clashes had broken out during the quota agitation led by Patel on August 25, 2015, leading to the death of 14 people and large-scale destruction of public property.