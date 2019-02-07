Honda set to launch CB300R in India : Price and Features

CB300R is the lightest motorcycle in its category, as claimed by the company, and comes with a compact 286cc, DOHC, four-valve, liquid cooled, single cylinder engine producing 31 bhp of power and 27.5 Nm of torque. The motor is mated to a six-speed gearbox.

The motorcycle’s frame is constructed with tubular and pressed steel and the swing arm is manufactured from steel plate that is irregularly shaped in cross section, giving it a bespoke minimalistic look. The tapered handlebars with a 40 degree turning angle ensure a small turning radius for CB300R. The exhaust pipes have been refurbished based on Neo Sports Cafe design language.

The 41 mm light-weight inverted front forks help in maintaining balance in all road conditions. Braking duties are performed by 296 mm, hubless floating disc with radial-mount, Nissin 4-piston caliper on the front and 220 mm disc with single piston caliper on the rear. The high specification system gets an innovative IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit) to give precise front to rear distribution of ABS operation depending on the vehicle posture.

The console gives the rider all the required information. Full LED lighting — including on indicators — ensures better visibility. The bike gets a round LED headlight with a built-in signature horseshoe-shaped guide.

CB300R will be available in two colors — Matte Axis Gray Metallic and Candy Chromosphere Red. The bookings for the motorcycle had commenced last month at select Honda dealerships across India for an amount of Rs 5,000. It is expected to challenge the likes of KTM 390 Duke, BMW G310 R and Royal Enfield Interceptor 650.