ISL 2019: North East United, Delhi Dynamos match ended in draw

Feb 7, 2019, 10:41 pm IST
Lallianzuala Chhangte of Delhi Dynamos FC and Rene Mihelic of Delhi Dynamos FC during match 69 of the Hero Indian Super League 2018 ( ISL ) between Delhi Dynamos FC and FC Goa held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, India on the 4th February 2019 Photo by: Arjun Singh /SPORTZPICS for ISL

In Indian Super League football, in today’s match NorthEast United, Delhi Dynamos match ended in a 1-1 draw.  NorthEast United failed to gain a victory in their home match at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

Delhi scored the first goal in the 67th minute after NorthEast goalkeeper TP Rehenesh pushed a cross straight to Marcos Tebar inside the box. The Delhi player made no mistake as he blasted past the keeper from close range. However, Delhi failed to hold on to their slender lead as they conceded a penalty just three minutes after going up. Bartholomew Ogbeche stepped up for the spot kick and blasted it in the bottom-right corner to help the hosts bounce back in the contest.

