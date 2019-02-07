Kumbha Mela 2019: 13 crore devotees taken holy dip

In Prayag Raj Kumbha Mela, more than 13 crore devotees have taken the holy dip so far. The Mela administration is gearing for the next Royal bathing on 10th February on the occasion of Basant Panchami.
