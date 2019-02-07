Latest NewsIndiaSports

Mirabai Chanu wins gold at EGAT Cup

Feb 7, 2019, 07:18 pm IST
Less than a minute

World champion Indian weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu today notched up a gold medal at the EGAT Cup in Thailand.  Chanu won the 49kg category gold with an effort of 192 kg in the silver level Olympic qualifying event.

Making a strong comeback from the lower back injury that kept her out of action for nearly nine months, the 24-year-old Manipuri lifted 82 kg in snatch and 110 kg in clean and jerk to finish on top of the podium.

Points earned from this tournament will come in handy when the final rankings for Tokyo 2020 cut are done.

