Ranveer Singh apologized for jumping at the crowd unannounced and injuring few spectators

Ranveer Singh was being called out for jumping at the crowd unannounced and injuring few spectators. After netizens declared a war against him and asked him to quit being so childish and extra enthusiastic, Ranveer apologized for his behaviour. The actor said that he will be mindful henceforth. And he also thanked people for their love and concern.

Ranveer’s next is with Alia Bhatt in Zoya Akhtar’s directorial Gully Boy, which will explore the world of street rapping closely. Ever since the trailer of the film was released, audiences are eagerly waiting for the movie. Ranveer has showcased his rapping skills, telling us that he can do everything with perfection. Gully Boy is releasing on February 14, 2019.