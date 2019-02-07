Ready for healthy competition in 2019 polls : PM Narendra Modi

‘I wish for healthy competition in the upcoming elections. I would also like to encourage all those youth who will be voting for the first time.’,Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

While addressing the Lok Sabha, Modi said that his govt is known for honesty and it is a government for the poor.

‘Our friends in the Congress see things in two time periods. BC, which is ‘Before Congress’, when nothing happened and the other, is AD-‘After Dynasty’- where everything happened,’ PM added.

Attacking the Opposition, PM Modi said, ‘You want to know what is my crime for them? That I am a person born in a poor family and is challenging their ‘Sultanate’. In 55 years of their rule, sanitation coverage was around 38 per cent and in our 55 months, it is nearly 98 per cent. See Congress manifestos of 2004, 2009 and 2014. In all the manifestos you have promised that within 3 years every house will have electricity. I am amazed at this.’

‘Gas connections in their 55 years of rule were 12 crore, it is 13 crore in our 55 months. We have worked at much faster speed in our five years,” he added.

“Congress insults Army, calls the Army Chief a ‘Gunda’ but it is Modi who is destroying institutions? Congress leaders create stories that Indian Army is planning a coup but it is Modi who is destroying institutions?,’ he added.

Lashing out at Mamata Banerjee’s rally in Kolkata where all the opposition leader were present, PM Modi said people have seen the work a government with an absolute majority can do and do not want a ‘Mahamilavat’ government of those who recently gathered in Kolkata.

“We speak truth, be it in country or outside, in Parliament or outside but your ability to listen to truth has dimished,” PM to opposition.