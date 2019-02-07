Tamil version of ‘Arjun Reddy’ to be reshot completely

The Tamil version of the 2017 Telugu hit Arjun Reddy, ‘Varmaa’ makers have decided to shoot the film again due to various creative and other differences.

The film has already been shot, but E4 Entertainment on Thursday announced that it will be reshot and it will now release in June instead of February this year.

'#Varmaa' team has issued a press release saying they feel they didn't do justice to the original movie #ArjunReddy . They are re-shooting the movie with Dhruv in the lead. New cast and director to be announced shortly. @TheQuint #DhruvVikram #dhruv pic.twitter.com/1wOJepjm0O — Smitha T K (@smitha_tk) February 7, 2019

Dhruv Vikram, who is making his debut with Varmaa, will be a part of the new version, while official announcements regarding the “new cast and crew including director will be made shortly”.

The original film, starring Vijay Devarakonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead, revolves around a medical student who falls in love with his junior and how their relationship evolves.

The Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy is also in development. Actors Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani are reprising the roles of Vijay and Shalini Pandey in the remake titled Kabir Singh.