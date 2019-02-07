Telungu TV star Naga Jhansi committed suicide

Popular TV actress Naga Jhansi reportedly committed suicide on February 5. The actress, who was known for her role in Telugu TV serial Pavithra Bandham, was found hanging at her residence in Hyderabad. The whole scenario came to light when the actress was found hanging from the ceiling by her neighbours, who immediately called the police and got Jhansi shifted to Gandhi Hospital.

According to reports, a suicide note has been found with the body, along with a mobile phone. It is being said that Jhansi was in a relationship with a boy named Surya aka Nani. The note hints that the actress wanted to marry him but his parents didn’t agree to their relationship. Apparently, as a result of that, Surya refused to marry her. Jhansi reportedly suffered from depression, which might have led her to take this step.

Another report has revealed that after knowing about the actress’ suicide, Surya has gone into hiding. Even though a suicide note has been found, there’s no verdict out yet since the police are still investigating the case. Jhansi is from Vadali village, Krishna District, Andhra Pradesh. The actress managed to gain a massive fan following in a short period of time with her TV show, Pavithra Bandham.