Triple Talaq law will be abolished if we come to power : Congress

Congress MP Sushmita Singh on Thursday said that the party will abolish the Triple Talaq law if they come to power. Dev also met the members of the women wing of Muslim Personal Law Board who “thanked her for being their collective voice in opposing criminalising Triple Talaq.”

The Modi government has so far failed to get the amended Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2017 passed in Rajya Sabha as opposition parties want the formation of a select committee to further scrutinise the legislation.

Last month, the government had re-promulgated the ordinance banning the practice of instant triple talaq.

In December last year, The Muslim Women Bill (Triple Talaq) 2018 was passed in the Lok Sabha with a brute majority.