BEWARE! These Apps are Secretly Recording Your Screen

Feb 8, 2019, 04:07 pm IST
One of the advantages ios has over Android is the security it has with apps but all is not well for the Apple software either.

According to some reports, a bunch of popular iOS apps may be recording every move you make on their app. These apps have been found to literally record your iPhone screen, without asking for your permission or notifying you about it.

“Several popular iPhone apps, from hoteliers, travel sites, airlines, cell phone carriers, banks and financiers, that don’t ask or make it clear — if at all — that they know exactly how you’re using their apps. Worse, even though these apps are meant to mask certain fields, some inadvertently expose sensitive data,” TechCrunch reported on Thursday.

So what you think about that guys? Enough to make a switch into Android?

