Bhojpuri actress Monalisa looks stunning in swimsuit : See Pics

Feb 8, 2019, 11:42 pm IST
Actress Antara Biswas aka Monalisa has once again taken the Internet by storm with her sexy and sultry photo shared by her on her official Instagram account on Saturday.

Donned in a sexy swimsuit, Monalisa looks like a beauty in the black and white photo as she poses for the camera. The sexy Bhojpuri actress is currently riding on the success of her latest television supernatural serial Nazar which airs on Star Plus. The show is well liked by the fans and has receives many good reviews. Monalisa is one of the most popular Bhojpuri actresses and has featured in over 200 Bhojpuri films.

The actress has also featured in many Hindi, Bengali, Oriya, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu films as well and became a household name after participating in the 10th season of Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan.

monalisa

