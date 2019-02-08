KeralaLatest News

BJP Leader P K Krishnadas Vows to Take Legal Action Against Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

Feb 8, 2019, 07:28 am IST
Less than a minute

Thiruvananthapuram: BJP leader P K krishnadas said he will initiate legal proceeding s against CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan if he refuses to withdraw his controversial article.

Kodiyeri’s writings said that it was RSS who plotted the death of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi. He said Kodiyeri’s hope that 2004 results will be repeated in Loksabha elections of 2019 is because of his memories of 2004 where left teamed up with Congress.

Krishnadas also challenged Congress and CPI(M) to keep joint candidates against BJP. He said if there is any truth in the statement of Devaswom board president A Padmakumar, he should resign.

Tags

Related Articles

cover death rattle

A patient usually dies 23 hours after this phenomenon

Apr 14, 2018, 09:56 pm IST

Pakistan women wants Sushma Swaraj as their PM

Jul 28, 2017, 07:17 am IST
gamers attention sony makes announcements

Attention gamers!! Sony makes important announcement

Jun 13, 2017, 12:23 pm IST

See the most expensive wedding rings of Bollywood actress

Jan 26, 2018, 04:40 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close