BJP Leader P K Krishnadas Vows to Take Legal Action Against Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

Thiruvananthapuram: BJP leader P K krishnadas said he will initiate legal proceeding s against CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan if he refuses to withdraw his controversial article.

Kodiyeri’s writings said that it was RSS who plotted the death of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi. He said Kodiyeri’s hope that 2004 results will be repeated in Loksabha elections of 2019 is because of his memories of 2004 where left teamed up with Congress.

Krishnadas also challenged Congress and CPI(M) to keep joint candidates against BJP. He said if there is any truth in the statement of Devaswom board president A Padmakumar, he should resign.