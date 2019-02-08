Dhanush’s Rowdy Baby beats Kolaveri Di’s Record

Rowdy Baby video song from Maari 2 has become a sensational hit globally and reached 100 M Views within 20 days of its release. Until now Dhanush’s popular song ‘Kolaveri Di’ has the record of most number of views with 175 Million in Tamil cinema, Now Rowdy Baby crossed Kolaveri Di with 176 M views becoming the most viewed song in Tamil. The video song has received many praises for the catchy tune composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja and the choreography done by Prabhu Deva. With skilled dancers like Sai Pallavi and Dhanush, this song is a visual treat for all music lovers.