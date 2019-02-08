“Did not ask for an explanation from Devaswom Board Commissioner” : Padmakumar Takes a U-Turn Again

Devaswom Board president has been in the centre of controversies for the past few hours and in the latest turn of events, A Padmakumar has chosen to change his earlier stand.

Initially, Padmakumar had expressed his displeasure regarding the board’s advocate not raising the matter of petition seeking time in the Supreme Court. He had also complained that under the leadership of Devaswom Recruitment Board Chairman Rajagopalan nair, Devaswom commissioner N Vasu and members Sankardas and Vijayakumar are trying to alienate him. He complained to Kodiyeri Balakrishnan that for two weeks Devaswom commissioner is not sharing any information with him.

Now, Padmakumar has made yet another U-turn in his stand and says he hasn’t asked Devaswom board commissioner for an explanation. He said his words were misinterpreted and that he is going to continue till November 2019 as the Devaswom board president.