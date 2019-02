In Tennis, India’s aspirations of qualifying for the Federation Cup World Group were dashed after hosts Kazakhstan thrashed them 3-0 in a Pool-A tie in Astana, Kazakhstan today.

Ankita Raina and Karman Kaur Thandi lost to their opponents in straight sets. While Yulia Putintseva of Kazakh defeated Ankita, Zarina Diyas also of Kazakh outclassed Karman.

In the doubles, Riya Bhatia and Prarthana Thombare were thrashed by Anna Danilina and Galina Voskoboeva.