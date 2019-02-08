Latest NewsIndiaBusiness

Forex: Indian Rupee rises to 71.32 against US Dollar

Feb 8, 2019, 07:32 pm IST
The rupee raised by 14 paise on Friday to close at 71.31 against the US dollar. This is the fourth successive session of gain for the domestic currency, during which it has climbed 49 paise.

The rupee Thursday appreciated by 11 paise to close at 71.45 against the US dollar. On a weekly basis, however, the domestic currency registered a loss of 6 paise.

The Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 71.2949 and for rupee/euro at 80.8304. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 92.2936 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 64.98.

