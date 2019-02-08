Govt launches bike Ambulances with GPS and medical equipment : Watch Video

Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday launched bike ambulance service in the national capital to serve people in congested areas in time. Kejriwal flagged off 16 GPS-enabled bike ambulances in East Delhi as part of the first phase of the initiative. The number of bike ambulances will be increased in the coming days, the Delhi Chief Minister said.

The bikes, called First Responder Vehicles (FRV), are modified and medically equipped. They were purchased by the Centralised Accident & Trauma Services (CATS).