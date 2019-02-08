Latest NewsIndia

Govt launches bike Ambulances with GPS and medical equipment : Watch Video

Feb 8, 2019, 04:46 pm IST
Less than a minute

Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday launched bike ambulance service in the national capital to serve people in congested areas in time. Kejriwal flagged off 16 GPS-enabled bike ambulances in East Delhi as part of the first phase of the initiative. The number of bike ambulances will be increased in the coming days, the Delhi Chief Minister said.

The bikes, called First Responder Vehicles (FRV), are modified and medically equipped. They were purchased by the Centralised Accident & Trauma Services (CATS).

Tags

Related Articles

iPhone 7S may launch with glass back, wireless charging

Aug 7, 2017, 08:17 am IST

Case Taken Against Dr N Gopalakrishnan For Passing Derogatory Comments Against P.K Sreemathy

Oct 25, 2018, 07:23 pm IST
minor rape

Minor raped by father for 6 months arrested

May 4, 2018, 11:16 am IST
Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee’s Angry Family Had Rejected CPM’s Request

Aug 14, 2018, 10:31 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close