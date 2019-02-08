Honda launches CB300R in India

Honda Motorcycles has launched a brand new motorcycle, the Honda CB300R, at ? 2.41 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Honda CB300R has a modern take on the classic cafe racer design, inspired from the Honda Neo Sports Cafe concept design. The CB3000R is assembled in India from completely knocked down (CKD) kits, and its design and features are the bike’s USP. In India, the Honda CB300R is available in two colours – Matte Axis Grey Metallic and Candy Chromosphere Red. At that price, the Honda CB300R competes with the KTM 390 Duke, the BMW G 310 R , as well as the Royal Enfield Interceptor. The bike will be available in 22 cities across India.

The Honda CB300R is powered by a liquid-cooled, DOHC, 286 cc, single-cylinder engine which puts out 30 bhp at 8,000 rpm and peak torque of 27.4 Nm at 6,500 rpm. Power is transmitted to the rear wheel via a six-speed gearbox and the kerb weight is rated at 143 kg. The fuel tank capacity is 10 litres, and Honda claims the range of the CB300R will be over 300 km in a tankful of fuel. The CB300R has 296 mm front disc brakes with radial mounted four-point brake calipers with standard ABS.