Latest NewsIndia

Huge Punishment Awaits for those who Involve in Film Piracy. Cabinet approves amendment

Feb 8, 2019, 10:36 am IST
Less than a minute

Next time someone even thinks about pirating a movie in India, he should remember that huge punishment is awaiting him/her. Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved amendments to the Cinematograph Act for imposing strict penalties to combat the menace of film piracy.

The government has proposed to make film piracy offences punishable with imprisonment of up to three years and fines that may extend to Rs. 10 lakh or both.

The proposed amendment states that any person, who without the written the authorisation of the copyright owner, uses any recording device to make or transmit a copy of a film, or attempts to do so, or abet the making or transmission of such a copy, will be liable for such a punishment.

Tags

Related Articles

WhatsApp

Whatsapp Gold Update: Don’t Fall for this Trap

Jan 8, 2019, 10:51 am IST

PM Narendra Modi’s policies resemble Chanakya, says Amit Shah

Jul 9, 2018, 06:18 am IST

Best 5 smartphones under 15000 in India

Dec 29, 2017, 06:37 pm IST

Nawaz Sharif bidding farewell to his wife Begum Kulsoom Shari ,Video goes viral : Watch Here

Sep 12, 2018, 06:22 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close