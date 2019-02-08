Huge Punishment Awaits for those who Involve in Film Piracy. Cabinet approves amendment

Next time someone even thinks about pirating a movie in India, he should remember that huge punishment is awaiting him/her. Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved amendments to the Cinematograph Act for imposing strict penalties to combat the menace of film piracy.

The government has proposed to make film piracy offences punishable with imprisonment of up to three years and fines that may extend to Rs. 10 lakh or both.

The proposed amendment states that any person, who without the written the authorisation of the copyright owner, uses any recording device to make or transmit a copy of a film, or attempts to do so, or abet the making or transmission of such a copy, will be liable for such a punishment.