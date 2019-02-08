Indian’s Make Lightwork of Newzealand’s Total

After securing a comprehensive victory in the first match, Newzealand couldn’t stand up to India’s all-round show today. Indian bowlers did exceptionally well to restrict Newzealand for 158 with Krunal Pandya(3 for 28) being the pick of the bowlers. Khaleel and Bhuvaneshwar proved too good for Newzealand batsmen both in the power play and at the death, restricting the blackcaps to under 160. In reply, Indian batsmen put up a combined show to walk past the target with balls to spare.

Rohit Sharma was the top scorer for India providing a rocking start with Shikhar Dhawan. Rishabh Pant made an important contribution of 36 off 25.

With this victory, India has squared the three-match T 20 series.