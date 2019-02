Youth Olympics gold medallist Jeremy Lalrinnunga today clinched silver in men’s 67-kilogram category, fetching India’s second medal in the EGAT’s Cup International Weightlifting Championships in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

The 16-year-old Lalrinnunga lifted 131 kilograms in the snatch and 157 kilograms in clean and jerk for a total of 288 kilograms.

Yesterday, world champion Saikhom Mirabai Chanu had won a gold in the women’s 48-kilogram category with a total lift of 192 kilograms.