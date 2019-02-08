Narendra Modi undermined Air Force, Defence Ministry to help cronies,says Sitaram Yechury

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury alleged on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had consistently undermined the Air Force and the Defence Ministry to benefit his “cronies” in the Rafale deal.

Yechury’s comments come after a report in The Hindu newspaper claimed that the Defence Ministry had raised strong objections to “parallel discussions” conducted by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) during the negotiations over the Rs 59,000-crore Rafale deal between India and France.

“Modi has consistently undermined the Air Force and Defence Ministry in the Rafale deal for corruption, to benefit his cronies. His actions have hurt the public exchequer & damaged national security. These facts have been hidden from Supreme Court where a review petition is pending,” Yechury tweeted.