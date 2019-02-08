One Killed, many injured in elephant attack in Guruvayur

Elephant killed one man during temple ceremonies in Kottappadi, Guruvayur. Many are injured. Babu, a native of Kannur was killed. During the procession, somebody burned crackers behind the elephant. The elephant becomes furious and turned violent.

Thechikkottukavu Ramachandran, a partially blind elephant caused the tragedy. Ramachandran who is notorious for violent turnout during public functions has been banned from public ceremonies earlier. The tallest elephant of the state, Ramachandran has a huge fan base even in social media.

He has killed around 10 people and 2 elephants since 1979 when it was brought to Kerala from Bihar. Ramachandran was the first elephant who was arrested for killing men. In 2013 in Perumbavoor he killed 3 women and was arrested and later granted bail by a law of the court.