“Petition Seeking Time Lost Its Relevance Since Mandala Season is Over” : Kodiyeri balakrishnan

Devaswom board on Supreme Court had taken a complete U-turn and changed their earlier stand regarding young women entry into Sabarimala.

A Padmakumar then expressed his wonder and dissatisfaction over Devaswom Board counsel’s stand in the Supreme Court on Wednesday. He was unhappy that the issue of time seeking petition was not raised in the court, Now CPI(M) State Secretary kodiyeri Balakrishnan has said that the petition seeking time to implement the S.C verdict on Sabarimala is no more relevant.

“A Padmakumar’s statement was misinterpreted by media. Petition seeking time was submitted to the court saying it is difficult to implement Supreme Court verdict on Mandala season. Now that it is over, time seeking petition has become obsolete. Progressive forces in Kerala are with Devaswom Board’s current stand on the issue.

Regarding Devaswom board president A Padmakumar’s stand on the issue he said “I spoke to Devaswom Board President and he said his words were misinterpreted by media” .