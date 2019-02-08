PM Narendra Modi to address mega rally in West Bengal Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a mega rally in Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s turf at Jalpaiguri in West Bengal on Friday. He will also lay the foundation stone of several development projects. The rally will be held in Churabhandar of Jalpaiguri district’s Maynaguri block. This rally comes right after the showdown between Mamata and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the prime minister is expected to fire salvo at Mamata Banerjee who has been making desperate attempts to give a final shape to the proposed grand alliance of the opposition parties to upset the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The rally, Modi’s third in the state in a week, comes three days after Banerjee called off her sit-in protest against the “politically motivated” attempts by the CBI to question Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar in the Saradha chit fund scam case in which several top Trinamool Congress leaders are allegedly involved.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Saturday launched a blistering attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on her turf saying ‘Inka jaana tae hai’. “I used to think that Didi who has herself suffered a lot during Left regime will not walk on the same path, but I was surprised that she adopted the same tactics. You can take this from me in writing ‘Inka jaana tae hai’,” he said apparently referring to clashes between Bharatiya Janata Party and Trinamool Congress workers ahead of his rally.