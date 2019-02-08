Latest NewsSports

Rohit Sarma Goes past Two Important Landmarks today

Feb 8, 2019, 03:47 pm IST
India secured a comfortable victory against Newzealand today and Indian captain Rohit Sarma will be a happy man for more than one reason. Team’s success would be enough for him to be glad, but the stylish opener has gone past two important landmarks today.

Rohit Sharma has become the first Indian and overall third batsman to smash 100 sixes in T20I cricket, achieving the feat during the second T20I against New Zealand on Friday. Windies’ Chris Gayle and New Zealand’s Martin Guptill have slammed 103 sixes each in T20I cricket.

Also, Rohit has become the highest run-getter in T20I cricket history. The 31-year-old opener overtook New Zealand’s Martin Guptill, who has scored 2,272 runs in 74 T20I innings.

