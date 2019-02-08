Latest NewsIndia

SC slaps Rs 50,000 fine, orders Tejashwi Yadav to vacate Govt bungalow

Feb 8, 2019, 04:29 pm IST
Less than a minute

Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the plea of former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav, challenging the Patna High Court order asking him to vacate a government bungalow meant for the deputy chief minister and ordered the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader to shift to an accommodation for the Leader of the Opposition. He was also slapped with a fine of Rs 50,000 for challenging the decision. A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna pronounced the verdict.

The sprawling bungalow at 5, Deshratan Marg was allotted to Yadav in 2015 upon his appointment as the deputy chief minister of the then ‘Grand Alliance’ government headed by Nitish Kumar. The Nitish Kumar government has asked Yadav to swap residences with Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, who lives in 1, Polo Road, situated about a kilometre away.

Yadav, who is currently the Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly, had filed an appeal against the Patna High Court judgment turning down his petition challenging the Bihar government order to vacate his bungalow to make way for deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi.

On January 7, the Patna High Court had dismissed Tejashwi Yadav’s petition challenging the Bihar government’s order asking him to vacate the bungalow allotted to him while he was the deputy chief minister. Yadav had appealed against the single-judge order of October 6 which asked him to swap his accommodation with his successor.

Tags

Related Articles

Saudi Arabia intercepts Yemen rebel missile over Riyadh : Watch Video

Dec 19, 2017, 10:44 pm IST

Sensex ends 363 points down; Nifty closes at 10,793

Jan 2, 2019, 11:15 pm IST

As Counting Progresses, this is what Mamata Banerjee said

Dec 11, 2018, 12:18 pm IST

The new law is in tune with govt commitment for development of poor: Rajnath Singh

Jan 21, 2019, 07:05 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close